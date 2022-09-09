Premier League meeting scheduled to discuss weekend's fixtures

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Maximilian Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers crosses the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on August 31, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon - with the country now going into a period of mourning.

Following the announcement a handful of sporting events have been cancelled as a mark of respect including race meetings, the test match between England and South Africa - and all football and rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday evening.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen with this weekend's football fixtures across the pyramid.

A meeting has been taking place between the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and footballing bodies - and that is to be followed by a meeting of Premier League clubs.

An announcement will be made shortly after the meeting has been held.

And it has emerged that following a meeting between the Government and footballing bodies - it has been left down to the latter to decide whether fixtures will go ahead.

There is no direction from the Government to cancel fixtures.