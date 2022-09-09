Bells toll as Shropshire's churches mark the Queen's death

Tower captain Michael Carding leads bell ringers at the Holy Trinity Church in Meole Brace

As part of Operation London Bridge - the codename of the funeral plan for the Queen, ringers at churches throughout the county sprung into action to fill the air with the sound of bells at noon on Friday.

Holy Trinity Church in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, was one of those churches which was ready to mark the occasion.

Tower captain Michael Carding said: "We have known about the London Bridge protocols for some time and discussed how we would respond. Now is the time to put this into action following the sad news.

"We cancelled our ringing practice on Thursday evening. We flew the Union Jack at half mast and we fitted muffles to the back six bells."

The team rang at noon on Friday along with towers across the nation and the Commonwealth, interspersing tolling the tenor with some six-bell ringing. The tenor rang continuously, changing ringer seamlessly where appropriate."

Michael added: "As ringers we stand ready to do our bit on momentous occasions. This is certainly one of them. "Everyone wants to do their bit."