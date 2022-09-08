Well wishes for the Queen pour in from local figures

The palace issued the update earlier today saying Royal doctors are keeping the monarch under medical supervision.

Members of the Royal Family have rushed to be by her side.

Heartfelt messages from across the region are pouring in for the 96-year-old, with politicians and local figures sending their well wishes.

A tweet by Wellington town councillor Usman Ahmed read: "Long live our gracious Queen."

Wolverhampton-born actress Frances Barber tweeted a touching message to Her Majesty: "Feel very upset and discombobulated at the news about the Queen. She has been the one constant to our UK for 70 years. Longer than many of us have been alive. I hope and pray it’s not yet what it seems.

Shaun Bailey, MP for Wednesbury, Oldbury and Tipton said: "My thoughts and prayers and those of the communities across Wednesbury, Oldbury and Tipton are with HM The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time."

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant's message read: "The whole nation and I are deeply saddened by the news that Her Majesty the Queen is unwell. She has worked unstintingly for her nation since ascending the throne and I wish her well. God save the Queen"

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson said in a tweet: "Deeply concerned to hear the news from Balmoral. I know everyone across South Staffordshire and the country will have Her Majesty and the Royal Family in their thoughts right now."

Another tweet by West Bromwich east MP Nicola Richardson read: "My thoughts and prayers, and those of the whole of West Bromwich, are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family, following the news of her being taken ill today."

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley, tweeted: "My thoughts and deepest prayers are with HM and her family."

Wolverhampton councillor Jacqueline Sweetman, said: "I am so sad to hear of the Queen’s failing health and pray for her. So much is troubled in our country at the moment and this news is a further blow. I hope she gets better.’