Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Elizabeth II was 96 years old and was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

She dedicated her life to Royal service.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”