Bridgnorth man who has served the Queen for decades is rewarded with honour

Malcolm Roberts, of Bridgnorth, who works for the Queen, with his Royal Victorian Order

It's all in a day's work for the 55-year-old, who has seen a lot whilst serving the Royal Family for 26 years, but only certain things he will tell you.

Malcolm worked until his mid 20s in various restaurants and cafes in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock as a chef and kitchen assistant and hadn't really thought about doing anything else until he saw a programme on television about the Royal Yacht Britannia.

It inspired him to think about a career with the Royal Family and he applied for and got a job with the Queen Mother in 1996, working at Clarence House as a dining room assistant.

He has served at Windsor since 2005, doing a multitude of jobs from meeting and greeting visitors, monitoring lighting and fires in the various rooms, preparing meals or working in the kitchens, anything which was required when the Queen was either present or elsewhere.

Malcolm has also travelled quite extensively in his job, accompanying the Queen Mother on the Royal Plane BAE146 from RAF Northolt to her Castle Mey home which she owned in Wick, and visiting most Royal residences.

He has also worked on the royal train, and has attended many state functions, including the Queen Mother's funeral where her staff had all been invited.

Rumours and theories always abound over the Royal Family but Malcolm is tight-lipped and very selective in what he lets slip, having taken an oath of secrecy when he joined the staff.

But he says the highlight of his career was being given a job by the Queen, who he holds in the 'utmost esteem.'

He said: "You might think that staff don't get to talk to her or even see her in such a formal environment but that's not the case, it is a place of work and I have spoken to her many times, she really looks out for her staff and is there if you are feeling down, or need something, word will get to her and she will help.

"It's been a wonderful time serving the Royals, I have met most or all of them, laughed with Prince Charles, spoke at length to Princess Anne and danced with the Queen Mother and of course served Queen Elizabeth.