Telford commercial units earmarked for new indoor padel courts

Warwick-based Padel + Play has lodged a planning application with Telford & Wrekin Council to turn a 2,957 sq metre commercial unit into an indoor padel court.

Plans show it would have six courts, changing rooms and a café/reception/shop area at Unit 6 to 13, Halesfield Point, at Halesfield 20.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says the racquet leisure pursuit that combines elements of tennis and squash is the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Planning agent Berrys of Hereford, have told planners that the premises have been marketed for 18 months with “limited interest.”

“The buildings lend themselves for this use as there is good car parking onsite and the buildings only require minor internal alterations,” write the agents.

Location map of proposed indoor padel courts in Telford from the Telford & Wrekin Council website

“Furthermore, the site is located close to Madeley District Centre and given its location within Halesfield Industrial Estate is already well served by existing public transport.”

They add that the professional opinion of marketing agents is that the likelihood of securing an industrial or warehouse occupier for the premises in the short to medium term is currently low.

The proposed changed use will create six full-time jobs and five part-time jobs, planners have been told.

“There has been rapid growth in people of all ages playing padel and there is a strong demand for additional facilities in Telford,” planners have been told.

A maximum of 22 players would be playing at one time but there would be dedicated parking of 47 spaces.

A period of public consultation has been opened on the proposal on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0180