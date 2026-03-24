Plans for high-volt substation at Shrewsbury hospital submitted

Documents sent to Shropshire Council say the substation is designed to house new HV switchgear, comprising of two client switch rooms, three Distribution Network Operator switch rooms, and a dedicated meeting room.

Recognising the urgent threat posed by climate change to public health, the NHS declared a climate emergency and has a target of being net zero by 2040.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) NHS Foundation Trust’s application is one of several measured being undertaken by Vital Energy as part of the Public Sector Decrabonisation Scheme framework agreement with the NHS.

Plans have been submitted for a new high voltage (HV) substation at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: Vital Energy

“There will be sufficient space and access to maintain and remove equipment in the event of routine or reactive maintenance,” said Victoria McCall, of Vital Energy.

“The equipment will not require human intervention in normal operation, thus would be considered as an unoccupied space.

“Deliveries should not have any effect on public highways as all offloading will be on the hospital property. During the main equipment deliveries, a traffic plan will be required to control access around the site.”

Ms McCall added that security access gates will be installed that will be locked, with a combination code provided to emergency services out of hours. Service and maintenance vehicles will uses the existing lay-by/parking bay, and there will be no requirement for any additional lighting.

The proposal can be viewed by searching for reference26/00845/FUL via Shropshire Council’s planning portal.