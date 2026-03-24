Plans for garage to be built on main road in Shrewsbury refused

John Jones sought planning permission for the proposal in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury which also included overhead storage.

Little information was submitted, apart from M K Knight & Sons Limited providing photos of the property and drawings of what the scheme would look like.

However, while Shropshire Council said the principle of having a garage in the location is acceptable, the overall design is inappropriate due to its excessive scale and appearing to be a separate dwelling.

Shropshire Council refused John Jones' application for a detached single garage and storage in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: M W Knight & Sons Limited

“This would result in a domestic outbuilding that is not subordinate nor ancillary to the principal dwelling house it is to be associated with, thereby materially altering the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area,” said Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council.

She added that the scale and design of the proposed development are contrary to Shropshire Council’s polices and the guidance set out in the National Planning Policy Framework.