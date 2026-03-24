Homeowner plans to turn annexe into holiday let near Shrewsbury

Gail Williamson has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission for the change of use to happen at her property near Adcote School for Girls in Little Ness, north west of Shrewsbury.

Paul Jones, PJ Inc, said one of the subsidiary buildings at the farmstead is a detached garage with residential accommodation that is currently underutilised by the current owner.

Therefore, it is intended to repurpose it by providing a holiday let without requiring any alterations or extensions.

Gail Williamson wants to turn an annexe at her home in Little Ness into a holiday let. Picture: PJ Inc

Mr Jones said retrospective permission was granted for the annexe last July, and was used by an elderly relative of the previous owner. However, now it is under new ownership, there is no need for the present use, and a holiday let has been deemed the way forward in providing useful occupancy.

The agent added there is parking space for at least two vehicles and emergency vehicles can reach the site with ease. There are no plans to alter the landscaping, said Mr Jones, with further flowers and bushes planted that will give personal enjoyment.

“As visitor numbers increase, therefore there is a need to create bed spaces for prolonged stays in comfortable environments that can also be supported by the availability of shops, public houses and restaurants which are a feature of Baschurch,” said Mr Jones.

“In this regard, the holiday let is in a sustainable location.”