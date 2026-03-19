Historic Grade II-listed Shrewsbury home to go under the hammer with £420k guide price

Rose Villa, on Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath, will feature in the next live-stream auction held by BTG Eddisons Property Auctions on March 26, with a guide price of £420,000.

The detached, three-storey property has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room.

BTG says the home boasts a range of original features including one of the earliest types of iron-framed windows.

Rose Villa, Bicton Heath

Set back from the road on a large plot, Rose Villa also has extensive gardens, a garage with workshop space and a detached cabin currently used as a games room, which agents say could serve as a home office or studio.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “Rose Villa is a wonderfully characterful property with a great deal of history behind it, and opportunities to buy homes like this at auction come up relatively rarely.

“It has tons of versatile living space and occupies a generous-sized plot in a sought-after residential area on the western side of Shrewsbury, so we expect some strong interest from buyers looking for a distinctive and elegant family home.”

For more details and bidding information, visit btgeddisonspropertyauctions.com.