Historic Grade II-listed Shrewsbury home to go under the hammer with £420k guide price
A Grade II-listed home dating back to the 18th century on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is set to go under the hammer later this month.
Rose Villa, on Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath, will feature in the next live-stream auction held by BTG Eddisons Property Auctions on March 26, with a guide price of £420,000.
The detached, three-storey property has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room.
BTG says the home boasts a range of original features including one of the earliest types of iron-framed windows.
Set back from the road on a large plot, Rose Villa also has extensive gardens, a garage with workshop space and a detached cabin currently used as a games room, which agents say could serve as a home office or studio.
Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “Rose Villa is a wonderfully characterful property with a great deal of history behind it, and opportunities to buy homes like this at auction come up relatively rarely.
“It has tons of versatile living space and occupies a generous-sized plot in a sought-after residential area on the western side of Shrewsbury, so we expect some strong interest from buyers looking for a distinctive and elegant family home.”
For more details and bidding information, visit btgeddisonspropertyauctions.com.