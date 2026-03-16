Concerns raised that changes to new housing estate access will create road safety issues

This is despite locals claiming that lowering the height of the junction will make the “twisting and undulating” B4343 road coming in to Crew Green more dangerous.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, March 12, councillors received a proposal from SJ Roberts Construction to change the wording of a condition that sets the gradient for the access to a site 135 metres west of Oakland in the village.

A controversial planning application to build 30 affordable homes at the site, which slopes down to the River Severn, was approved by councillors last October.

After receiving the go-ahead, the firm which is building the development on behalf of Barcud Housing Association reviewed the conditions and lodged the non-material amendment planning application with Powys planners to change condition 20.

This indicated that the access should have a one (1) in 30 gradient for a distance of 20 metres – while the firm want to drop this down to a one (1) in 20 gradient over a distance of 15 metres.

They say that this “enhanced requirement” deviates from the normal expectations within the County Surveyors’ Society Wales Common Standards.

Due to local concerns, county councillor for the area Lucy Roberts (Conservative – Llandrinio) called in what she described as a “life and death amendment” to be decided by the committee.

Planning officer Richard Edwards recommended approving the application and said that the one (1) in 30 gradient written into the condition was a “typographical error.”

He explained it was always supposed to have been a one (1) in 20 gradient and the access should to “fall” into the site.

Bausley with Criggion community council clerk, Steve Eccleshall, questioned this and said that the council’s highways officers had indicated on the original application for housing that the access should rise into the site.

Mr Eccleshall said: “Visibility of the crest in both directions is essential.

“In June 2025, highways checked the site and found that safe visibility could only be achieved by raising the access road above the proposed levels.

“Safety should not be compromised because the applicant finds the site constraints inconvenient or costly to overcome.”

Bausley with Criggion community councillor Caroline Travis said: “A junction lower than the main road is inherently dangerous.”

Head of engineering at Berry’s, Richard Harman and his team designed the junction infrastructure.

Mr Harman stressed that the junction had been designed to the “common standards for Wales.”

Mr Harman: “A driver has a clear view of 160 metres down to height of 0.6 metres at the end of the visibility splay this is based on a topographical survey of the road and site.

“The design is safe.”

Cllr Tom Colbert (Liberal Democrat – Bronllys and Felinfach) said: “I can’t tell from what’s been said if this is safe or not.

“I would need to see some sections with visibility lines to tell who is right or wrong.”

He wanted to postpone deciding the application so that this could be presented to committee.

Improvement and programme change manage Paul Wozencraft said that the documents Cllr Colbert wanted to see had formed part of the original application and could be found on the council’s planning portal.

Mr Wozencraft said: “A topographical survey was done which is above and beyond what you would expect.

“They have provided the data that shows the visibility can be achieved – which is in accordance to the standards.”

He confirmed that the original drawings showed the access going down to the estate and not up.

Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat – Rhayader) asked: “Do you think that safety is being compromised and are lives at risk if this goes ahead?”

Mr Wozencraft replied: “It’s quite clear that you can go to a minimum of one (1) in 20, that is what the developer has proposed and I’m confident it can be built like that.”

Cllr Ed Jones (Powys Independents Old Radnor) said: “I’m satisfied there’s no planning reason to withhold approval.”

He proposed approving the changes and the committee moved to a vote which saw 10 councillors vote to approve, and two vote against it.

Cllr Angela Davies - Liberal Democrat and represents Rhayader. Powys County Council

The site just off the main road in Crew Green where 30 affordable homes will be built. By Elgan Hearn LDRS

The site just off the main road in Crew Green where 30 affordable homes will be built. By Elgan Hearn LDRS