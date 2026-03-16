£6.6 million development with 32 modern, affordable homes opens in Newtown

Clos Robert Owen is the latest housing development completed by Powys County Council, which has seen 32 modern, highly insulated and eco-friendly homes built on the site former council offices known as Robert Owen House.

Built by J Harper and Sons on behalf of the council, the development represents a significant investment in affordable housing in the town.

Guests were given a tour of the new development as part of the official opening, which took place on Thursday, March 12.

The guests at the official opening included representatives from Powys County Council, J Harpers and Sons as well as Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

Thanks to a £4.9m Social Housing Grant from the Welsh Government, the new EPC A rated homes have been designed using modern methods of construction, aiming to achieve excellent energy performance.

Located just a short walk from the town centre, schools, shops and public transport links, the development offers high‑quality, sustainable homes in a prime location. Environmental improvements have also been made on site, with the removal of poor‑quality or unhealthy trees and new planting introduced to enhance the local environment

All the properties will be let by the council on secure contracts, giving tenants a real opportunity to make the homes their 'forever homes'.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Seeing Clos Robert Owen officially open is a fantastic moment for Newtown. These 32 new apartments aren’t just bricks and mortar – they’re warm, modern and affordable homes that will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“It also feels fitting that this development carries the name of Robert Owen, one of Newtown’s most influential sons. His belief in dignity, fairness and collective wellbeing helped shape the modern co‑operative movement, and those principles still inspire the way we work today to improve lives and strengthen communities.

“Building a Fairer Powys means providing the right homes in the right places, and this development shows exactly what can be achieved when we work closely with partners and make the most of Welsh Government support. I’m incredibly proud that these high‑quality, energy‑efficient homes are now ready for residents, and delighted to see the positive impact they will have for our community.”

The homes, which are owned and managed by the council, have now been allocated under the Homes in Powys allocation policy, with all tenants having a local connection to Newtown and preparing to move into their new homes shortly.

'Homes in Powys' allows anyone looking for genuinely affordable, secure home to make one application and then be considered by the council and eight housing associations for a new place in which to live.

You can find out more about the Common Allocation Scheme and applying for social housing here https://en.powys.gov.uk/applyforhousing

To find out more about the council's commitment to develop 350 new homes for social rent, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/3946/Housing-Development