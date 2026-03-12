Powys is making strong progress through the Welsh Government’s National Empty Homes Grant scheme, with 113 enquiries from owners, 64 eligible applications, 50 property surveys completed, 14 approved projects and three homes already fully refurbished and brought back into use which has resulted in almost £709,000 of total investment, including £351,682 in grant funding

Innovative mixed‑funding models are also bringing new life to challenging town‑centre buildings – including new homes and commercial spaces in Welshpool and Newtown – supporting regeneration, local business and community vitality.

This work plays a vital role in Powys County Council’s ambition to build a Stronger, Fairer, Greener county – increasing the supply of much‑needed housing, lifting the appearance and vibrancy of town centres, and reducing the environmental and social impacts that derelict buildings can create.

A dedicated Empty Property Team is now working to tackle some of the most challenging and complex cases across the county while a multi‑agency Empty Property Problem Group is focusing on the properties that have the biggest impact on local neighbourhoods, particularly in town centres.

Proactive investigations undertaken by the council have already identified 18 previously unregistered properties now liable for Council Tax, generating more than £93,000 in additional income – with over £119,000 raised through empty property work since January 2024.

This income directly supports essential local services and strengthens the financial resilience of the council.

Long‑term empty homes can attract anti‑social behaviour, create safety risks and affect the wellbeing of neighbouring households. The council is responding with a mix of practical support, incentives and, where necessary, firm enforcement.

An online Empty Property Referral Form now makes it easier than ever for residents to report problem properties, helping the council respond more quickly and fairly.

Bringing existing buildings back into use is one of the most environmentally sustainable ways to create new homes. Renovation reduces waste, cuts carbon emissions linked to demolition and new‑build construction.

Owners are also being supported to improve the energy efficiency of their properties wherever possible – helping reduce energy bills and contributing to local and national climate goals.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Bringing empty homes back into use is essential to building a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys.

These properties have the potential to become high‑quality homes and thriving business spaces – and every one we bring back into use strengthens a community.

“Our Empty Property Team is making real progress, working with owners, tackling long‑term issues and turning complex challenges into positive outcomes for local people. This is sustainable regeneration in action.”

Residents can report empty properties by visiting www.powys.gov.uk and searching Report an Empty Property