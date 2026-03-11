Controversial plan for 40 'affordable homes' in Telford recommended for approval

The GreenSquareAccord (GSA) proposal for the former Wrekin Endeavour Centre, off North Road, is set to be decided at next week’s meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee.

A total of 68 objections were made by neighbours and Wellington Town Council with much of the concern over traffic and parking in the area.

Councillor Paul Davis, a leading dual member of Telford & Wrekin Council and the town council called in the application, calling it a “preposterous scheme that does not serve the local community well in its current format.”

But borough council planning officials believe that the traffic and parking issues related to two nearby schools do not make the scheme ‘unacceptable.’

The plan has been altered to increase the number of parking spaces on the site from 40 to 48 spaces and the developer can agree to pay for road restrictions, they write.

“In order to ensure the school related parking does not occur within the site, parking restrictions would be installed at the upgraded site access and extended into the site,” they write.

They added “there are no traffic management and road safety concerns on North Road that at this present time warrant intervention.”

Officials write that the developer can agree to pay contributions of £210,910 for education, £35,831 for the expansion of the Wellington Medical Practice and £5,000 towards parking restrictions

Councillor Davis had told a meeting of Wellington Town Council’s planning committee that residents already see drivers mounting pavements as parents drop off pupils at the two schools.

“The traffic volume is already overwhelming,” he said. “Every school day cars block driveways and mount pavements.

“This development could mean 80 or more extra cars. There is woefully inadequate parking and there would be overspill on to North Road.

“How much worse does it have to get before the authorities say enough is enough?”

Councillor Davis claimed that opposition is “not nimbyism” and homes are welcomed in Wellington but there are good reasons for opposing this plan.

Town councillor Stuart Williams (Labour, Haygate ward) said he believed it is ‘massive overdevelopment’.

“My builder’s eye says 12 houses or 20 flats there but that would be pushing it,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem with it being developed but we need to be considering halving the number. I am prepared to consider negotiating and maybe start off with 15.”

The plans for ‘affordable’ homes at the former Endeavour Centre are a second attempt by GreenSquareAccord (GSA) to build domestic properties on the site.

It follows GSA gaining planning permission for a dementia care building in 2022 and that being reassessed.

That has now been shelved in favour of homes to meet ‘local need’.

The planning committee meeting will be held in public from 6pm next Wednesday (March 18, 2025) at Southwater One in Telford.