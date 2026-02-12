Plan for ‘outstanding’ self-build house close to two Shropshire rivers resubmitted despite 'smell' concerns

Mr Attrill Thorpe hopes that council planners will view his proposed four-bed house at Crudgington, near Telford, as an ‘outstanding design’.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners had previously told agents at Base Architecture, in Shrewsbury that they were unable to support the principle of residential development at the site south of Tapis Barn.

But its policy includes a number of exceptions where planning permission could be given.

These include that the ‘self-build’ property would be of an ‘exceptional design’.

A previous application has been withdrawn after planners needed more information.

Tapis Barn Crudgington location map from the Telford & Wrekin Council website

Plans for the proposed property on a mowed field near the confluence of the rivers Strine and Tern show it having a pool and pool terrace, a sunken yoga patio, garage and parking, and outdoor areas with landscaping.

Council officials say that all technical consultee concerns need to be adequately addressed.

One of the neighbours had previously told planners that the proposed development will be close to the existing smelly agricultural yard.

“Agricultural activity takes place there including livestock housing and husbandry. Including but not limited to, sheep, cattle and poultry.

“This causes noise and smells which the residents of the proposed dwelling are likely to find objectionable.”

The smallholding also works antisocial hours meaning more smells and noise.

“I note the proposed dwelling is close to the river bank,” wrote the objecting neighbour.

“The residents will therefore be exposed to the smell and vermin normally associated with a wet area like this.

“In extreme wet weather the river Strine backs up against the rising river Tern and reaches the edge of existing agricultural buildings.

“I am concerned that if more water goes into the river when it is already high those buildings could flood.”

Among those being consulted on the plans are borough councillor Stephen Bentley and Waters Upton Parish Council.

A new period of public consultation has begun on the Telford and Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0074