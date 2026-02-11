'Truly distinctive' 19th-century former chapel in Welsh border village up for sale
A former chapel in a village near Whitchurch has been placed on the market after being converted into a distinctive family home.
The former Bronington Primitive Methodist Chapel was built and opened in 1891 but was given a new lease of life after its careful conversion into a substantial five-bedroom detached home.
Now the historic building has gone up for sale, with agents asking for offers over £425,000.
Agents say the historic building has been "thoughtfully" adapted for modern residential use while retaining much of its original architectural character.
Stunning features including a dramatic galleried entrance hall, tall arched windows, a log burner and exposed beams.
The property includes an "exceptionally spacious lounge" along with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study.
Outside, the property features a private driveway and a small paved side garden with a decked seating area.
A spokesperson for the agents British Homesellers said: "The scale, character and architectural presence of the building remain beautifully intact, creating a home that is both striking and highly practical for modern family living.
"Blending historic architecture with generous living space and countryside surroundings, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a home of genuine character and presence.
"Ideal for those seeking something truly distinctive, this former chapel offers space, light and individuality in a peaceful rural setting while remaining practical for modern day living."
The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/72385547.