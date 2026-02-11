Inside the incredible 16th century West Midlands cottage built in a carved out cave and up for sale with a hot tub and aga - price here

An incredible cottage that has been built into a carved-out cave in the West Midlands has gone on sale for £525,000.

The unique three-bedroom property called 'Rock Cottage' sits in the charming village of Wolverley, Kidderminster, in Worcestershire, and has been hailed as 'unlike any other' in the UK.

Around 80% of the house is inside the cave, according to the current owner.

The historic three-storey dwelling was originally carved from sandstone in 1511, before it was later enhanced with a traditional 18th-century frontage.

It has since been modernised, now boasting a multi-level fully fitted kitchen with an Aga, a double garage, and wood burning stove.

A stunning 16th-century West Midlands cottage built into a carved-out cave has gone on sale

Outside, on the 2.5 acres of included land, you can find landscaped gardens, winding paths, three ornamental ponds, two waterfalls, and a large fish pond with carp and sturgeon.

It also comes with a detached timber lodge with an indoor hot tub, multiple sandstone caves for storage or workshops, as well as additional tool stores, sheds, and outbuildings.

The listing reads: "Step into a home where history, character, and nature converge.

"A rare and extraordinary property, Rock Cottage offers an unparalleled retreat for the discerning buyer, combining heritage, privacy, and exceptional countryside living.

"Rock Cottage is a 16th-century cave dwelling, discreetly nestled in the Worcestershire countryside.

"Offering privacy, charm, and a sense of timelessness, this is a residence unlike any other in the UK - a true sanctuary away from the bustle of everyday life.

"Rock Cottage is not just a home - it is a lifestyle, a heritage, and a sanctuary.

"Rarely does a property combine history, natural beauty, and complete privacy in such a distinctive package."

The current owner acquired the property from his grandfather - a decorated World War One veteran - in 1963, who "maintained and improved" the property over decades.

The listing states that the gardens were transformed into an "extraordinary landscaped oasis".

Its heritage is entwined with the famous Kinver Edge Rock Houses, yet Rock Cottage has remained a private family residence for over 60 years.