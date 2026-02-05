See inside amazing seven-bedroom family home with a pool, tennis court and golfing green - now on the market in north Shropshire for £2.75m

Meadow View Manor in Prees, near Whitchurch, has an asking price of £2,750,000 and is being sold by up-market London estate agents Prime and Place.

The impressive detached rural manor house is being marketed as a family home or £300,000 holiday home business.

And who wouldn’t want to take a break in the north Shropshire countryside in a property that boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, double garage, tennis court, golfing green, indoor heated pool, cinema room, games room and spa - not to mention its position in five acres of gardens?

Vendors Prime and Place say the property would be an ideal base for both families and those seeking a quieter pace of life without sacrificing accessibility.

“The heart of the home is the show-stopping kitchen, equipped with premium appliances and a sociable island seating six,” the estate agents said. "A partially open-plan layout links seamlessly to the cosy snug, with a long sofa, smart TV, and a raised wood burner that also warms the kitchen.

“A separate dining room offers a spectacular setting for entertaining, with an enormous dining table, dedicated bar area, twin bottle fridges, and a wine chiller - perfect for celebratory feasts. The light-filled lounge provides garden views and doubles as a cinema room, complete with projector, drop-down screen, and an electric fire for cosy evenings.

“For fun-filled gatherings, the impressive games room is a highlight. Here, a full-size snooker table, arcade machine with 9,000 games, dartboard, and smart TV are accompanied by a wood burner and double doors that open to the patio. State-of-the-art entertainment flows throughout the property with Bluetooth surround sound zones and smart TVs in every room, including full Sky access.”

The home also boasts seven bedrooms including a private king-size and en-suite while the other six have countryside views and plush finishes.

“Outside the property continues with the addition behind the farmhouse are two thoughtfully converted outbuildings, now home to your private swimming pool and spa,” added the estate agents. “Once a piggery, the transformation is breathtaking: French doors open the pool to a sun-soaked garden, while the spa offers a sauna, cold-water plunge pool, and relaxing seating areas. Changing rooms, showers, and WCs add convenience, while the south-facing gardens and meadows provide a serene backdrop.”

The gardens are also home to an enclosed children’s playpark, zip line for the adventurous, tennis court and golfing green with four tees.

More details can be found at https://primeandplace.com.