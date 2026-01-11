Spacious three-bedroom family home with garden for sale in Shrewsbury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Muxton Lane in Shrewsbury (SY3 8DW) is on the market with Purplebricks, currently listed for around £280,000.

With a generous garden, bright living spaces and a handy location close to local amenities, this property offers a wonderful opportunity for families, first-time buyers or those looking to upsize.

Step inside to find a welcoming entrance hall leading into a spacious lounge that flows through to the fitted kitchen/dining area — perfect for everyday family life and entertaining guests.

Fitted kitchen and dining area with ample storage and workspace, ideal for shared meals and socialising.

The kitchen features plenty of storage and workspace, while the dining area offers room for shared meals and socialising. A convenient downstairs WC completes the ground-floor layout.

Upstairs, the property offers three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, each thoughtfully arranged for comfort and practicality.

Outside, there’s a generous garden to the rear providing plenty of space for outdoor dining, play and relaxation, plus a driveway to the front for off-street parking.

Spacious lounge offering plenty of room for relaxing, entertaining and everyday family life.

The location is another strong point — Muxton Lane is close to local shops, schools, parks and commuter links, making this an ideal base for family life.

