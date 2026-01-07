Rightmove records busiest ever Boxing Day as home hunters prepare for 2026 moves

Visits to Rightmove nearly doubled (a 93% increase) between the quietest day of the year – Christmas Day – and Boxing Day, as house hunters swapped board games and Christmas treats for property searches.

New buyer and seller activity on Boxing Day in 2025 was busiest in the South East, East of England and London, according to the website.

It did not disclose the number of website visits for commercial reasons.

The most popular type of homes to be listed for sale on Boxing Day were smaller properties with two bedrooms or fewer, which are often targeted by first-time buyers.

In December, the Bank of England base rate was cut from 4% to 3.75%, in a boost to some mortgage holders. Many lenders have recently been reducing their mortgage rates.

Rightmove said that, comparing the period December 20 to 24 with December 26 to 30, the number of people sending inquiries to estate agents to go and visit homes for sale increased by 67%.

Meanwhile, the number of new properties being listed for sale on Rightmove more than doubled (143%), as sellers worked with agents to launch their homes when there were more potential buyers browsing.

Steve Pimblett, Rightmove’s chief data officer said: “It’s early days but Boxing Day’s data suggests agents could have a busy start to 2026 after a quieter festive period during December, which was also impacted by the lateness of the budget and the uncertainty around potential policies in the lead up to it.

“Record breaking visit numbers indicates many are looking to put some of the uncertainty of last year behind them and get going with a 2026 move.”