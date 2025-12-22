Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils among 38 to get extra power against rogue landlords

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils will be allowed to get some access to Universal Credit data which they need to force bad landlords to repay up to two years’ worth of public money that has been used to pay rent.

The Department for Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government says it is expanding a trial from three areas to tackle poor housing and protect taxpayers’ cash from rogue landlords.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council. Picture: LDRS

Other council areas among the 38 include Coventry, Bromsgrove and Redditch in the West Midlands along with eight in London, two in the North West and three in the East Midlands.

The amount that can be claimed back by councils from landlords through Rent Repayment Orders has doubled to 24 months of rent under the Renters’ Right Act.

The legal orders are intended to clamp down on landlords who operate properties without the required licence, ignore improvement notices, or leave their houses in mouldy conditions.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s website says the majority of landlords “provide safe and suitable housing for their tenants; however there are some landlords and letting agents who will deliberately ignore the law and avoid their legal responsibilities”.

Southwater One in Telford. Picture: LDRS

It adds: “Telford & Wrekin Council are committed to ensuring that all tenants in the borough are living in safe and secure housing that is suitable for their needs, without fear of eviction or harassment from their landlord/letting agent.”

Sir Stephen Timms MP, the minister for Social Security and Disability said: “Thanks to this pilot, private renters in receipt of housing support will have stronger protections against landlords who fail to meet public standards.

“No one should live in unsafe or unsuitable housing. We are giving local authorities the tools they need to deter bad housing practice, and ensuring better value for money by upholding safe standards.”

A spokesperson for lobby group Justice for Tenants said: “This pilot has shown that we can deter criminality in the private rented sector and help fund housing enforcement services by making those who break the law shoulder more of the cost.

“This pilot is a massive win for all law-abiding landlords, tenants receiving public funds, the NHS, and every taxpayer in the country.”