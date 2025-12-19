The new plan is for the houses to be erected on Ludlow Road along with all associated works.

Applicant Mr D Roberts proposes the residential development of the site configured around a central estate road accessed directly from Ludlow Road.

A total of 12 detached two and three-storey dwellings are proposed together with two three-storey blocks each containing three self-contained flats, giving a total of 18 separate residential units altogether.

The intention is to provide all necessary infrastructure enabling each of the plots and blocks of flats to then be developed on a self-build basis.

Two of the flats (equating to 10% on-site provision) will be provided as affordable housing. Suitable private garden and amenity space will be provided along with parking.

The site is an open area of agricultural pastureland, with trees and hedging to the west and north and an open boundary shared with commercial premises to the east.

The character of the area is described as mixed.

Mr Roberts said the site is largely unaffected by constraints save for some surface water accumulations on the main road, a Public Right of Wat that comes close to the north-eastern corner of the site but would be unaffected and Bryn Y Castell to the west, a scheduled monument, so some separation will be required.

The River Teme Site of Special Scientific Interest is nearby and the nearest tributary Pont-faen Brook is only 60m from the application site, so there could be direct impacts emanating from the proposal including in relation to otter species, a feature of the protected site.

The application concludes; “The proposed scheme is a good example of how an existing site in a sustainable location can be successfully utilised to provide much needed new housing, whilst also respecting its character and that of its surroundings.

The proposals are sympathetic, attractive and simply designed to suit the location and wider setting, and no harm has been identified.”

Outline permission was first granted for the residential development of the site on March 16 2017 subject to a ‘Section 106’ planning agreement to secure the provision of affordable housing and a financial contribution towards the improvement of a local play area.

A renewal of that outline planning permission was granted on August 16 2021.

However, rather than seek a further extension of time within which to submit them, a new full planning application has been formulated, on the basis that the constraints of the site effectively preclude development in the manner envisaged by the original outline planning permission.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plan by January 7 2026