Four-bedroom detached family home for sale in Lawley, Telford

A smart, modern four-bedroom detached home in the popular area of Lawley, Telford, is on the market via Purplebricks — advertised at roughly £370,000. With ample space spread across well-organised living areas, this property looks like an ideal family home that balances convenience with contemporary comfort.

Step inside and you’ll find a welcoming entrance hall that gives access to a generous lounge and a separate dining room — ideal for family evenings or entertaining friends.

the open-plan kitchen and diner is a highlight of the house

The kitchen/breakfast room offers practical workspace and access to the rear garden, while a converted garage provides extra flexibility — great as a home office, playroom or storage space.

Upstairs, the house boasts four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with en-suite shower facilities, alongside a modern family bathroom for the rest of the household.

Outside, there’s a private rear garden, driveway parking and remaining garage storage space for cars or bikes. This layout delivers flexible, roomy living without feeling oversized.

The lounge is a good size and offers plenty of light

