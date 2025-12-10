Modern three-bedroom family home for sale in Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A modern three-bedroom detached home on Archer Drive, Telford (postcode TF3 5FQ) is now on the market with Purplebricks, listed at £330,000. Sitting on a generous corner plot, this house offers a rare combination of contemporary build and countryside-style outlook — ideal for families or those wanting a bit of extra space.

Inside, the ground floor welcomes you with a spacious open-plan kitchen/diner and a utility room — perfect for casual family meals or entertaining.

The living room is a good size and features French doors that open out into a low-maintenance garden and patio, giving the space a light, airy feel.

The kitchen diner has been fitted out to a high standard

Upstairs you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master bedroom boasting a dressing area and en-suite, plus a separate family bathroom. Outside, there’s a driveway big enough for two cars and a front garden, giving off-street parking and kerb appeal.

According to the listing, the property is newly built in 2021 and enjoys dual-aspect rooms that make the most of surrounding countryside views.

The private garden is a real sun trap

You’ll want to get in quickly — homes like this in Telford don’t hang around for long.

