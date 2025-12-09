Shropshire villager's plan to build detached garage with guest accommodation above is thrown out

There were no public objections to Mick Barber’s plan to build a detached garage with one-bed guest accommodation above at a property in Malt House Bank, Little Wenlock, near Telford.

The parish council had no comments and neither did immediate neighbours, but nine comments in praise were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planners.

“It will have no visual impact on the village for anyone, unless you are illegally operating a drone with a camera,” wrote one ardent supporter.

Another villager wrote that they “have lived in Little Wenlock 54 years and see no reason why this planning application cannot be successful".

Little Wenlock, near Telford. Picture: Google

Another wrote of it being a “lovely proposal” which would add “something a little more modern in the village as it looks quite run-down”.

“I have personally spoken to over 25 people in the local village pub about this proposal to gauge interest and I have not had one negative comment, every single person backed it.

“I really hope it gets the go-ahead.

“These days it feels like the opinions of others outside the village have more weight than those within.”

Another local described the applicant as a “long-standing resident” and “respected builder” who has “contributed positively to the local community over many years.”

Planners accepted that the comments were “generally positive and supportive” but some of the comments were not considered “material planning considerations” and they could not take them into account.

Council officials added that they could not take personal needs of the applicant into account either.

But they wrote that they did consider the visual impact, the design, its location and what it would mean for neighbouring properties.

Planners found that Home Farm Cottage is a former agricultural barn and stable block which lies eight metres from the Grade II-listed Home Farm.

Built heritage conservation officers wrote: “The proposed development would fail to preserve the setting of the adjacent Grade II-listed buildings and would cause harm to the significance of Home Farm Cottage.

“The excessive scale, domestic detailing – including the glazed gable and rooflights – and lack of a robust heritage assessment result in a form of development that is visually incongruous and harmful to the historic and rural character of the site.”