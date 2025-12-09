'Charming' stone cottage in beautiful south Shropshire location with sweeping gardens and wildlife pond listed for sale

April Cottage, located near Cleobury Mortimer, is described as a "charming stone cottage with generous reception space and three double bedrooms".

The property has come onto the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Andrew Grant estate agents.

Set in approximately 1.4 acres in the rural hamlet of Baveney Wood, the cottage boasts idyllic views of surrounding countryside. To one side of the garden sits a wildlife pond nestled within a more wooded section, attracting an array of local birdlife.

April Cottage near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Andrew Grant/Rightmove

The land extends beyond this into further grassed areas which form part of the 1.4-acre plot, offering opportunities for a variety of uses.

The cottage retains many of its original features, including fireplaces, exposed beams and charming countryside outlooks. Its extensive gardens also include a number of outbuildings, such as a tool shed, machinery store and outdoor kennels.

The listing states: "Beautiful stone cottage set in over an acre with glorious countryside views, generous living space, useful outbuildings and a private gated driveway close to Cleobury Mortimer.

"April Cottage is a beautifully presented stone cottage set within approximately 1.4 acres of grounds in the rural hamlet of Baveney Wood. The property offers generous and characterful accommodation including a welcoming reception hall, a spacious double-aspect living room, a sitting room with an inglenook fireplace, country style kitchen, a utility room and a ground-floor bathroom.

"Upstairs are three double bedrooms along with a well appointed family bathroom. Outside, the grounds are a standout feature, with sweeping lawns, mature trees and a wildlife pond offering considerable appeal.

"The gardens extend around the cottage and form a picturesque setting that takes full advantage of the surrounding countryside. Sweeping lawns lead away from the house and give a wonderful sense of space, with gentle slopes that contribute to the rural character of the grounds.

"Mature trees and natural planting create pockets of shade and interest, while open areas offer clear views across neighbouring woodland and fields."

Further information can be found on Rightmove here.