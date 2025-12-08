Plans for 44 new homes in village north of Shrewsbury set for approval

Cameron Homes’ proposal is for land east of Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall. It also includes vehicular access via Shrewsbury Road, public open space, landscaping and planting, associated infrastructure and enabling works.

Initially, it comprised 45 homes and included a school car park. However, as well as the reduction in the number of properties, the car park has also been removed from the scheme due to site constraints and in response to feedback from consultees.

Multiple changes have been made to the arrangement of the properties, access, parking, landscaping, and boundary treatments.

There have also been amendments made to drainage, highways, and wastewater network arrangements, including the introduction of a ‘Grampian condition’ relating to occupation and network improvements.

How the scheme will look in Hadnall. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

Hadnall Parish Council has objected throughout the consultation stages, saying the site lies outside the settlement boundary and has been designated as open countryside.

Members said the proposal “would significantly alter the village’s character” and “erode the green buffer between settlements”. They added there are unresolved and ongoing issues with drainage, sewerage and flooding, with highway safety issues, pedestrian and cycle connectivity, and the ability of local services being able to cope.

The North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, has also submitted a formal objection, highlighting recent incidents where sewage has backed up into homes, and serious flooding has affected residents, businesses and road users in the area. It has been noted that Severn Trent has acknowledged the severity of the problems and is planning major remedial works, although these are expected to take several years to complete.

Only one person has submitted a “neutral” somment, recommending for biodiversity enhancement, while no one is in support.

Cameron Homes wants to build 44 homes in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

However, Jane Preece is recommending that Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee approves the scheme when it meets on Tuesday (December 9). This, she says, is subject to the receipt and agreement of an amended internal road design to adoptable standards, and a walking and cycling review.

A Section 106 agreement will also have to be completed to secure affordable housing, biodiversity net gain, long-term management of drainage infrastructure, and the delivery and management of public open space and play facilities.

“There are some adverse impacts, including the loss of a mature oak tree, although this is offset by extensive new planting and long-term management of green infrastructure,” said Ms Preece.

“Some residual concerns remain from public and parish council representations regarding policy, infrastructure capacity, privacy, and amenity, but many of these have been addressed through scheme amendments and planning obligations.

“On balance, it is considered that the benefits of the scheme outweigh the identified harms, and the proposals are acceptable when assessed against the development plan as a whole and the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”