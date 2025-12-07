Four-bedroom detached family home for sale in Telford for £354,950

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A spacious four-bedroom detached house on Monksmoor Road has just arrived on the market, priced at £354,950. Tucked away on a residential street, it offers modern family living - with a great mix of generous indoor space and a practical layout that ticks a lot of boxes.

To see all the photos and take a virtual tour, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for how the property is laid out across all three storeys and appreciate how much room is on offer.

Inside, you’ll find a welcoming hallway leading to a cloakroom/WC and a downstairs study or snug — handy if you work from home or want a quiet corner.

The kitchen diner is a generous size

A spacious lounge and a modern kitchen/diner flow together, giving a bright, open feel ideal for family meals or entertaining. Upstairs, there are four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom; with space offering flexibility for families.

Outside, the house benefits from driveway parking and a private rear garden which offers room for outdoor living, play or gardening.

This home is one of dozens available in Telford and surrounding areas on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

The lounge is light and spacious

If you’re in the market for a comfortable family home in Telford that offers flexibility, space and good value — this one should definitely be on your shortlist.

Sell your home with Purplebricks and you could get your fees refunded. Purplebricks has launched an Advent Calendar competition that will see 25 homeowners get their selling fees refunded.

Anyone who instructs Purplebricks from Dec 1 to the 24 will be entered into the running for having their selling fees refunded in the advent countdown competition. Winners will be selected at random in a daily prize draw run by Britain’s biggest online estate agent.