Stunning Shropshire home with cinema room and 10 acres in 'beautiful rural idyll' gets price drop - see inside

Summer Hill in Trefonen near Oswestry now has a £1.15 million price tag, with Savills estate agents.

The stunning five-bedroom property has been renovated and extended in recent years, but has retained many of its original period features such as exposed stonework and beams.

The home is set in around 10.54 acres of land, which includes paddock land and landscaped gardens and grounds.

Summer Hill sits in an "enviable and elevated" spot, enjoying wide views across the Shropshire and the Welsh Hills. A separate cinema and art building also sits within the grounds and could be converted into further accommodation, subject to planning.

The listing describes the home as a "real lifestyle property" offering the feeling of "bringing the outside in".

It states: "An exceptional property, which is beautifully designed to take in the most wonderful expansive views, set in landscaped gardens and grounds with an additional cinema room.

"Summer Hill is a beautiful rural idyll, situated in an elevated position to take in expansive views of the Shropshire Plain and towards the Welsh hills and The Breiddens. The current owners purchased the house in 2015 when it was a cottage and barn. They have totally renovated and extended it, into a beautiful and contemporary home whilst retaining some of the original features of the cottage, including exposed stone work and beams.

"Summer Hill sits in about 10.54 acres of grounds, which are mostly landscaped and laid to lawn surrounding the main house. The sweeping drive meanders through the beautiful grounds where there are a number of trees and shrubs including cherry blossom.

"There is a secondary entrance, which is gated and leads down to the cinema and art building. With the correct planning use, this building would be suitable as a separate annexe or holiday let and has the main cinema room with a spiral staircase leading up to a central landing, with two rooms off, one with a balcony and a separate shower room."

