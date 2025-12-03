Controversial 65-homes plan for Whitchurch recommended for approval

A group of four developers named G Broad, S Smith, R Conacher and S Latham have submitted an outline application for the properties to be built on a 3.44 hectare piece of land adjacent to the former Cloverfield nursing home, off Chester Road in Whitchurch.

It will be determined by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee next Tuesday (December 9) with all matters – including housing numbers, housing mix, layout, appearance, scale and landscaping reserved at a later date.

A total of 22 objections have been received by the council, with none in support. Both the local member and Whitchurch Town Council are also against the scheme. However, despite this, planning officers have recommended that it is granted, subject to a Section 106 agreement being secured.

Representing the developers, Nigel Thorns, of Fieldcrest Associates LLP, said a single access point onto Chester Road would serve the site, with pedestrian links being created to the wider countryside.

He said the scheme would provide a sustainable form of development which will contribute to the character and setting of the town, with “positive frontages” towards the roads being created.

The hedge lines and trees around the boundary would also be retained, said Mr Thorns.

Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee is being asked to grant permission for an outline application for up to 65 homes on land adjacent to a former nursing home off Chester Road, Whitchurch. Picture: Nigel Thorns

The highways department at Shropshire Council initially had concerns regarding the quality and width of the existing footway, the need for a suitable crossing point if adjacent development proceeds, and aspects of the indicative site layout, such as tandem parking and turning provision.

Additional clarification was sought on the removal of the existing farm access and the management of agricultural traffic through the site, while the consultee also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to street

lighting and the legal processes associated with any changes to speed limits.

However, following re-consultation, it was confirmed the propsed access point, including its arrangement and visibility, could be secured by a condition.

Whitchurch Town Council has objected though, stating that the proposed development is on open countryside, and it does not adequately address the cumultative impacts of other nearby develoopments.

Councillor Andy Hall, who represents Whitchurch North, added there are significant concerns about increased traffic on Chester Road, and the application is not supported by a full transport assessment.

However, planning officer, Jane Preece, is recommending that the planning committee approves the application.

“The main objections from the town council, local member, and public relate to policy conflict, landscape impact, highways, ecology, drainage, and infrastructure,” she said.

“These have been fully considered and, where necessary, addressed through the design, supporting technical documents, and recommended conditions and Section 106 obligations.

“The proposal is considered to represent sustainable development in accordance with the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework), and the presumption in favour of sustainable development applies.

“The benefits of the scheme, including the delivery of much-needed housing and affordable homes, measurable biodiversity net gain, the potential for high-quality open space, and support for local infrastructure, are considered to significantly outweigh the limited and mitigated harms identified.”