'Support young people to develop life skills': Care company applies to use Telford house for supported living - application details here

Everready Health and Social Care Solutions plans to use the two storey mid-terrace property in Leegomery for up to three residents, aged 16-25, ‘when they are ready to live independently in the community.’

“The applicant will support the young people to develop various life skills, including laundry, budgeting, and cooking,” writes planning agent Plande, of Greater Manchester.

“The applicant’s aim is to provide a home for young people, not a ‘placement’. It is intended that the property should be indistinguishable from any other family home on the street.”

They would help young people live as a single household “thereby supporting a more independent and fulfilling life.”

No internal or external alterations would be carried out at the property in Anson Drive, the agent writes.

The agent adds that they have taken advice from Telford & Wrekin Council before lodging a planning application.

They say the plan has been judged “acceptable in principle” but more information was needed on staffing, parking and details about the proposed use.

In documents sent to planners the agent writes that “most staff employed by the company live locally to the application site, and staff members will be encouraged to use public transport wherever possible.

“Should staff members need to park on site, there is space to do this.

“It is suggested that the shift change over times avoid peak times for parking demand, and are for a short time period, and can therefore be accommodated without detriment to highway safety.”

Everready Health and Social Care Solutions was incorporated in 2019 and is based on Halesfield 2 industrial estate.

The agent company in planning statements writes that there is a staff room “with a sofa bed for staff to sleep in to ensure the three residents are safe and act when there is an emergency.”

It adds: “Our ethos is grounded in the principles of respect, compassion, and empowerment. We believe in the inherent dignity and worth of every young person, regardless of their past or present circumstances.

“We are passionate about creating a supportive and inclusive living environment that fosters independence, promotes self-discovery, and nurtures personal growth.”

The agent “respectfully” asks for the planning application to be approved.

“In the event that Telford and Wrekin Council do not agree with this view, the applicant would seek to engage with the authority to secure a solution,” writes the agent.

A period of public consultation on the plan has been launched on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0820.

Among those being directly consulted on the plan include four neighbouring properties, Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council, three borough councillors, and West Mercia Police.

Members of the public can see all the details and make comments via this link:

Link: https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-documents-documents-public.aspx?ApplicationNumber=TWC/2025/0820