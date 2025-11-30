Three-bed Shrewsbury semi with three floors hits the market for £309,995

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A modern three-bedroom semi-detached home on Gardeners Place in Shrewsbury has come onto the market for £309,995 - offering three spacious floors, a landscaped garden and a bright, contemporary interior ideal for families or professionals.

Inside, the ground floor features a spacious living room with French doors opening onto the garden, alongside a fully fitted kitchen-diner complete with integrated appliances and plenty of room for entertaining. There’s also a handy downstairs WC.

The fully-fitted kitchen doubles as a diner

The first floor includes a generous double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, a well-sized single bedroom perfect for a nursery or home office, and a modern family bathroom. At the top of the house, the master bedroom occupies the entire second floor, benefiting from high ceilings, fitted wardrobes, a Velux window and its own en-suite shower room.

Outside, the southwest-facing garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with a patio, pergola and easy-care borders — ideal for relaxing or hosting friends. The property also includes driveway parking for two cars. Situated on the popular Sutton Grange estate, it’s close to supermarkets, schools, doctors and strong transport links, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of buyers.

