Three-bed Shrewsbury semi in quiet cul-de-sac hits the market for £285,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Romsley Drive in Shrewsbury has come to the market for £285,000 - offering two reception rooms, a conservatory and a peaceful cul-de-sac setting close to parks, schools and the town centre.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its bright and flexible layout.

Inside, the ground floor includes a spacious living room and a separate dining room, giving families or couples plenty of room for both entertaining and everyday relaxation. The modern fitted kitchen overlooks the garden and provides ample storage and worktop space, while the sunny conservatory adds an extra social area with French doors opening directly into the garden.

The kitchen is fully fitted and features a Belfast sink

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, including two doubles and a single that works well as a study or nursery. A stylish family bathroom completes the first-floor layout. Outside, the private rear garden features mature borders and shrubs, while a driveway and garage offer convenient parking and additional storage.

The home benefits from direct access to local walks along the Reabrook, as well as being within easy reach of highly regarded schools, nearby parks and Shrewsbury town centre.

This home is one of dozens available in Shrewsbury on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.