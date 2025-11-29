This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home on Romsley Drive in Shrewsbury has come to the market for £285,000 - offering two reception rooms, a conservatory and a peaceful cul-de-sac setting close to parks, schools and the town centre.

Three-bedroom home in Shrewsbury for £285,000

Inside, the ground floor includes a spacious living room and a separate dining room, giving families or couples plenty of room for both entertaining and everyday relaxation. The modern fitted kitchen overlooks the garden and provides ample storage and worktop space, while the sunny conservatory adds an extra social area with French doors opening directly into the garden.

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, including two doubles and a single that works well as a study or nursery. A stylish family bathroom completes the first-floor layout. Outside, the private rear garden features mature borders and shrubs, while a driveway and garage offer convenient parking and additional storage.

The home benefits from direct access to local walks along the Reabrook, as well as being within easy reach of highly regarded schools, nearby parks and Shrewsbury town centre.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in Shrewsbury is listed for £285,000

Two reception rooms plus a bright conservatory

Modern fitted kitchen and a stylish family bathroom

Private rear garden, driveway and garage

Quiet cul-de-sac close to schools, parks and local walks

