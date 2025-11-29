Stunning 11-bedroom Shropshire country house complete with swimming pool and coach house hits the market for £1.85m

The manor house in School Lane, Eardington just outside Bridgnorth, is being marketed by Yopa, which says the Georgian property offers an "exceptional blend of historical elegance, family comfort and future potential".

The manor house in Eardington (Yopa)

It has a guide price of £1.85 million but the estate agents say there is a lot on offer for the price tag.

Inside the property (Yopa)

Not only is the manor house an impressive example of Georgian architecture, it displays "classic proportions, refined detailing, and a thoughtfully arranged layout ideal for both family life and large-scale entertaining", the agents say.

The swimming pool (Yopa)

"The entrance hall, finished with oak flooring, sets a tone of quality that continues throughout. The ground floor is beautifully arranged, beginning with a serene morning room and a generous sitting room that opens into a light-filled orangery, currently used as a dining room. A formal drawing room and a versatile study or family room provide further flexibility for work, relaxation, or entertaining," the listing reads.

The coach house in Eardington (Yopa)

"A spacious, functional kitchen forms the practical heart of the home, supported by a walk-in pantry, laundry room, boot room, and guest cloakroom. The layout is enhanced by both front and back staircases - ideal for family living and offering excellent flexibility for those considering future residential development opportunities. The house also benefits from a comprehensive fire alarm system throughout, adding reassurance and practicality to the property’s substantial footprint."

The property has 'extensive grounds' (Yopa)

As well as 11 bedrooms, most with en suite facilities, and further bathrooms, there is plenty on offer outside the property.

Not only are the grounds "extensive and beautifully varied" there is an outdoor swimming pool, paddock, traditional stables and outbuildings, and a detached coach house annex with two reception rooms, a kitchen, and two first-floor bedrooms with a bathroom.

The manor house in Eardington (Yopa)

"The land surrounding the property is particularly noteworthy, offering high development potential due to its attractive village location, making it appealing both to those seeking a private estate and to developers exploring future opportunities," Yopa added.

Eardington itself is a peaceful and welcoming village with a community hall and a relaxed, rural atmosphere.

The manor house in Eardington (Yopa)

"This Georgian manor house is an exceptional and rare offering - combining elegant architecture, extensive accommodation, versatile outbuildings, beautiful grounds, and notable development potential - all set within one of Shropshire’s most desirable rural locations."

