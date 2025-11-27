Inside the three-bedroomed Shrewsbury home being sold by Shropshire Council with a planned guide price of £185,000

A three-bedroomed house being sold on behalf of Shropshire Council is among the lots likely to attract bidders’ attention when it goes under the hammer.

The semi-detached property at 20 Lanesfield, Shrewsbury, is planned to have a guide price* of £185,000+ in the livestreamed auction, with a date in February expected to be annnounced by auctioneers Bond Wolfe.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “The planned guide price for this house is substantially below current market values for neighbouring properties.

“It is also move-in ready, which is a surprisingly good condition for an auction property.

“The property sits in a popular residential area in the county town of Shrewsbury and we believe it will prove attractive to both house hunters and those looking to expand their buy-to-let portfolio when it does go up for auction, currently planned for a date in February.”