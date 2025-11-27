Inside the three-bedroomed Shrewsbury home being sold by Shropshire Council with a guide price of £185,000
Shropshire Council is selling off a three bedroom semi detached house in Shrewsbury with a guide price of £185,000 and you can take a look around here
A three-bedroomed house being sold on behalf of Shropshire County Council is among the lots likely to attract bidders’ attention in Bond Wolfe’s next auction.
The semi-detached property at 20 Lanesfield, Shrewsbury, will have a guide price* of £185,000+ in the livestreamed auction on Wednesday, December 10.
James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “This house has a guide price that is substantially below current market values for neighbouring properties.
“It is also move-in ready, which is a surprisingly good condition for an auction property.