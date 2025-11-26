Charming 4‑bed detached home just north of Shrewsbury for £599,995

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located in the picturesque village of Myddle, just north of Shrewsbury in Shropshire, this elegant four‑bedroom detached property is listed for £599,995, combining historic character with modern comforts and peaceful countryside living.

This Grade II‑listed property perfectly blends period charm exposed beams, traditional detailing with contemporary living. It’s ideal for a family or anyone wanting a tranquil, characterful home in a rural but well-connected area.

4 bedroom detached house

Inside, the house offers a warm and flexible layout: reception rooms that retain historic features, a farmhouse-style kitchen with modern fittings, a utility area, and likely a snug or study. Upstairs, four bedrooms provide family‑friendly accommodation, while a guest suite or ancillary space (above a double garage) adds real versatility. The location gives you beautifully landscaped gardens, mature greenery, and parking all wrapped in a peaceful rural setting.

Myddle is a small, charming village in Shropshire, about 10 miles north of Shrewsbury. Living here means enjoying countryside tranquillity while still being within easy reach of Shrewsbury’s amenities, schools, and transport links.

At a glance

This four‑bedroom detached house in Myddle (Shrewsbury) is listed for £599,995

Grade II‑listed character property with exposed beams and traditional detailing

Spacious living areas, farmhouse-style kitchen, utility space, versatile reception rooms

Four well-proportioned bedrooms, plus a guest suite or ancillary accommodation above a garage

Landscaped gardens, sweeping parking, double garage, and peaceful rural location

