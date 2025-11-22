'Once in a lifetime opportunity' - Chance to buy stunning Shropshire home providing the £2m 'dream many aspire to'

Ridgway Hall, located in Horderley near Craven Arms within the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, was completed in 2019 and is described as "providing the dream many aspire to."

The stunning property has gone on the market for £2 million with Fine & Country, who say its rural setting and extensive grounds offer an "absolute paradise" for country walks.

Set within 21.6 acres, the estate includes two grazing fields, two woodland paddocks, and a range of outbuildings, such as garages with a self-contained annexe, a hay store, and a workshop with a kitchen area and first floor. A summerhouse provides space for a yoga room or studio.

Ridgway Hall, located in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Picture: Fine & Country/Rightmove

Inside, the home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with reception rooms including a dining hall, living room, breakfast kitchen, snug, and a galleried landing. Four of the bedrooms have en-suites, and attic rooms offer further potential.

The listing said: "Quite possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this remarkable home, set in approximately 21.6 acres.

"Ridgway Hall sits within an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, painting that picture of an incredibly enviable lifestyle. Completed in 2019, this contemporary and individually designed family home offers immense versatility and provides the dream that so many aspire to.

"Externally, Ridgway Hall is surrounded by attractive woodland, providing an absolute paradise for those wanting to take leisurely country walks within their own grounds. Of huge asset are the outbuildings - idyllic for a multitude of buyers, from vintage car enthusiasts, etc.

"Within the grounds are two grazing fields, along with a further two woodland paddocks, currently used for horses, along with the fantastic addition of a winter turnout pen and shelters.

An aerial view of the stunning south Shropshire home. Picture: Fine & Country/Rightmove

"Ridgway Hall is the absolute epitome of that 'escape to the country', hidden within its own incredible grounds and offering so much opportunity with the range of outbuildings. A true delight and privilege to bring to the market."

Further information can be found here.