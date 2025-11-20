Exceptional Grade II-listed farmhouse near Oswestry with stunning curved glass 'eco extension' listed for sale

Pentre Cefn Bach, located three miles west of Oswestry and half a mile from the Welsh border in the stunning Shropshire countryside, is set within approximately 10 acres of gardens, pasture, and woodland. The exceptional property blends historic charm with cutting-edge eco-friendly design.

The farmhouse features a remarkable curved glass eco extension that has been thoughtfully integrated into natural rock. The extension includes a living roof and solar panels, embodying sustainability.

Described in the listing by Halls Estate Agents as having a 'Passive Haus-inspired design', the extension is built to a high standard.

The property also boasts a range of outbuildings including barns and double garages. It has been listed for offers in the region of £950,000.

The property is described as: "An exceptional Grade II-listed farmhouse with a contemporary eco extension built into natural rock, set in about 10 acres (Title SL204187) of gardens, pasture and woodland.

"The modern extension is a curved glass-fronted structure built into the natural rock, to a 'Passive Haus' standard with concrete structure built into natural rock and a living roof."

The property also offers a range of outbuildings, including two large garages with electric doors and traditional stone barns and stores. These offer potential for future development, subject to planning permissions, the listing adds.

The grounds extend to approximately 10 acres, with a mix of beautifully landscaped gardens, open pasture, and woodland. Key features of the outdoor space include a pond, a polytunnel, and a rabbit-fenced vegetable garden.

The property’s peaceful, rural setting is further enhanced by a former quarry area, which the listing says has been retained as a "wildlife haven."

