Stunning 5-Bed Detached House in Telford for £849,950

Located in Telford, Shropshire, this beautifully presented five-bedroom detached home is on the market for £849,950, offering luxurious space, a modern design, and high-end finishes a premium property in a desirable area.

To see all 32 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across a well-thought-out layout.

This elegant house combines stylish contemporary living with generous room proportions, making it ideal for a large family or someone who loves spacious, modern interiors. With five bedrooms, several reception rooms, and beautifully landscaped grounds, it’s a standout in Telford’s property scene.

Inside, you’ll find a bright, open-plan kitchen-diner with quality appliances and room for entertaining, understated yet luxurious reception rooms, and a sleek layout that flows across the ground and upper floors. The bedrooms are generously sized including a master suite with en-suite and there’s plenty of flexibility for guest rooms, family bedrooms or a home office. Outside, the landscaped garden, driveway parking, and possibly a garage make this a practical yet aspirational home.

Telford is a growing market with a strong sense of community, good schools, and excellent transport links. It’s a location that appeals both to families and professionals looking for quality of life and good connectivity.

At a glance

This five-bedroom detached house in Telford is listed for £849,950

Features include a modern open-plan kitchen-diner, several reception rooms, and a master suite

Five well-sized bedrooms with flexible use for family, work, or guests

Landscaped garden, driveway parking, and likely garage space

Excellent local amenities, schools, and good road/rail links

