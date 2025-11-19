Landlords wanted – join the Powys Bond Scheme and help tackle homelessness

The Powys Bond Scheme, managed by Powys County Council, offers landlords a Paper Bond instead of a traditional cash deposit.

This covers damage and rent arrears, while tenants save towards their own deposit over two years in a Credit Union account, supported by the Bond team.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The Powys Bond Scheme is a fantastic way for landlords to make a real difference in their communities.

“By joining the scheme, you’re helping someone avoid homelessness while ensuring you have the backing of our dedicated team every step of the way. Together, we can provide safe, secure homes and build stronger communities.”

How the Paper Bond works:

No cash deposit needed: the Paper Bond covers damage and rent arrears up to the value of a traditional deposit.

Comprehensive support: from property inspections and inventories to tenancy agreements and ongoing advice.

Security and standards: all landlords must be registered with Rent Smart Wales and meet property standards.

If challenges arise during the tenancy, the Bond team steps in with support and funding options to prevent failure.

To find out more visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/Private-Rents-and-Bonds