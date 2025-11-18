Telford & Wrekin Council could bring in tougher HMO controls as cabinet decision looms

In August this year the council launched a new housing strategy consultation and confirmed that is ‘building on an evidence base for the introduction for further licensing schemes and Article 4 directions’.

Now the council has set a date of December 4 this year, when its ruling Labour cabinet is set to make what it calls key decisions on both the housing strategy and on new moves in the market for HMOs.

While HMOs can provide a cheaper form of housing in the borough they have often been associated with anti-social behaviour, overcrowding and parking problems.

In other council areas, such as Walsall and Birmingham, Article 4 directions mean that homeowners who want to convert houses into HMOs for up to six tenants lose permitted development rights and have to apply for planning permission.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s draft housing strategy says: “While it is difficult to quantify the extent of shared accommodation in the borough, we have seen an increase in licensed houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

“We now have 280 licensed HMOs in the borough. This is a 16 per cent increase since the adoption of our last strategy.

“HMOs provide a vital housing solution for those seeking to establish their first home, starting employment or study and for those who only qualify for the shared room rate housing benefit.”

The council also uses a “multi-agency data led approach” to take “targeted action to address the activities of poorer performing landlords leading to more than 30 prosecutions and penalty offences”.

The draft strategy for the next five years says that the council will “continue mandatory HMO licensing in the borough and ensure compliance with licence conditions”.

It intends “to continue to monitor and manage the number of HMOs in the borough building on an evidence base for the introduction for further licensing schemes and Article 4 directions”.

The strategy also aims to have ‘programmes of education’ in key estates, to “limit any negative impacts of HMOs, such as overcrowding and anti-social behaviour”.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, Walsall Council consulted on an Article 4 direction at the end of 2024, admitting that HMOs had “not been regulated or managed effectively”.

Walsall Council’s cabinet approved the implementation of the Article 4 direction in June this year and implemented it in October.

Dudley Council introduced an Article 4 direction in 2023 and Birmingham Council has had one in place for several years.

Telford & Wrekin Council remains some way off first base in the process.

A council spokesperson confirmed that there is an item scheduled for the cabinet agenda for December 4.

The agenda papers for the meeting are set to be published in advance of the meeting.