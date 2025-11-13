'Exquisite' Grade II-listed cottage near Oswestry with five acres, annexe, stables and pond up for sale for around £1.1m
An "exquisite" Grade II-listed countryside home with a separate annexe, stables and planning permission for an extension is up for sale.
Pool Cottage, on the outskirts of Morton near Oswestry, has hit the market for offers in region of £1.1 million with Halls Estate Agents.
The period home, brimming with character and charm, sits within approximately 5.12 acres of land, including gardens, a paddock, and woodland.
The property features a detached leisure suite with a gym and games room/bar, a stable block with five boxes and a tack area, and full consent for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension.
The listing describes Pool Cottage as "an exquisite Grade II-listed country home that has been beautifully renovated to combine period detail with modern living".
"The property benefits from full listed building and building regulations consent for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension, greatly enhancing its long-term potential.
"Together with the detached annexe, leisure suite, and stables, the property presents a rare opportunity to acquire a complete country lifestyle residence within easy reach of Oswestry.
"Planning and listed building consent have been granted for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension, designed to create a large open-plan living kitchen and two additional bedrooms above, including a principal suite with dressing room and ensuite.
"Complementing the main residence is a detached one-bedroom annexe offering versatile guest or family accommodation, and a well-arranged five-bay stable block with tack room, feed area and adjoining restorable ménage.
"The gardens are mature and well established, featuring level lawns, an ornamental pond, and a stone terrace ideal for outdoor entertaining. With its private setting, period architecture and extensive amenities, Pool Cottage represents a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully balanced country property with both heritage and future potential."
Further information can be found here.