'Exquisite' Grade II-listed cottage near Oswestry with five acres, annexe, stables and pond up for sale for around £1.1m

Pool Cottage, on the outskirts of Morton near Oswestry, has hit the market for offers in region of £1.1 million with Halls Estate Agents.

The period home, brimming with character and charm, sits within approximately 5.12 acres of land, including gardens, a paddock, and woodland.

The property features a detached leisure suite with a gym and games room/bar, a stable block with five boxes and a tack area, and full consent for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension.

The listing describes Pool Cottage as "an exquisite Grade II-listed country home that has been beautifully renovated to combine period detail with modern living".

"The property benefits from full listed building and building regulations consent for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension, greatly enhancing its long-term potential.

"Together with the detached annexe, leisure suite, and stables, the property presents a rare opportunity to acquire a complete country lifestyle residence within easy reach of Oswestry.

"Planning and listed building consent have been granted for a substantial two-storey and single-storey extension, designed to create a large open-plan living kitchen and two additional bedrooms above, including a principal suite with dressing room and ensuite.

"Complementing the main residence is a detached one-bedroom annexe offering versatile guest or family accommodation, and a well-arranged five-bay stable block with tack room, feed area and adjoining restorable ménage.

"The gardens are mature and well established, featuring level lawns, an ornamental pond, and a stone terrace ideal for outdoor entertaining. With its private setting, period architecture and extensive amenities, Pool Cottage represents a rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully balanced country property with both heritage and future potential."

