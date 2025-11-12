HMO planned above Oswestry shop recommended for approval

Jissy Sidhu, of Your Property Ventures, wants to convert 23 Cross Street, which was most recently the home of Time Invaders, into a six-bed house of multiple occupation.

The proposal would see two floors of the four-storey building converted into a space with six bedrooms and communal living areas.

Your Venture Properties want to turn 23 Cross Street in Oswestry, pictured centre, into a HMO. Picture: Google

Shropshire Council previously rejected the scheme, saying it represented an over-intensification of the site which, officers said, would result in a harmful impact on the amenity of future residents.

They criticised poor layout/access arrangements, inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities, insufficient outside private amenity space, and inadequate waste/refuse management.

But within days of receiving the refusal, the developer resubmitted the proposal.

In a planning statement, Joe Salt of the applicant’s agent Creative Planning, said that the clarification of the maximum occupancy (six people) and provision of a laundry room addresses the council’s concerns regarding over-intensification, poor layout, and inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities.

A waste management plan has also been submitted, in which Mr Salt addressed previous concerns raised.

However, Oswestry Town Council believe there has been no substantial amendments made to the plans, with the waste issue particularly not being addressed. Councilors also feel that having six double bedrooms represents an over intensification of the site and there are poor access arrangements.

Five other objections were lodged by members of the public. Helen Richards said there is limited space available for waste management and the storage of bins, and claims her door is already blocked on a regular basis by the premises.

Meanwhile, Paul Shuter said there is no parking provision for the development, and the cirumstances of the occupiers are unknown.

However, Rachel Denyar has a “neutral” position, saying that the “anti-assylum/illegal immigrant brigage” are voicing “unfounded statements”.

“Many of these claims were started and stirred up on social media,” she said.

“It has become evident that the overwhelming sentiment is not about ‘HM0’s but who will they be housing.”

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee will consider the application next Tuesday (November 18), where it is being recommended for approval. Case officer, Alison Lloyd said HMOs form a vital part of the private sector housing offer, often providing cheaper accommodation for people who housing needs are limited.

“The proposed HMO comprising six bedrooms is likely to result in an increased level of activity, including comings and goings,” said Ms Lloyd.

“However, such levels of activity are not necessarily excessive and may be broadly comparable to those associated with a larger family household.

“Given the site’s town centre location, where ambient noise levels are typically higher due to surrounding commercial and retail uses, it is considered unlikely that the proposed development would give rise to significant noise impacts on neighbouring properties or the wider built environment.

“A Waste Management Statement has been submitted in support of the application.

“It confirms that residents will be responsible for placing general waste and recycling bins out onto Cross Street for collection.

“Communal areas will be cleaned on a weekly basis by contracted cleaning staff, who will also be responsible for addressing any unattended waste within those areas.

“Sufficient information has been submitted regarding the proposed waste management arrangements for the site. These provisions are considered adequate to ensure that the development would not result in harm to the amenity of future occupants or neighbouring occupiers.”

Ms Lloyd adderd that, while the access limitations are noted, they are not considered to be sufficient grounds to warrant a refusal, particularly given the broader benefits of bringing an underutilised building back into use and supporting housing delivery in a sustainable urban setting.

“Furthermore, the development will be subject to building regulations, fire safety and HMO licensing requirements, which will ensure a suitable and safe means of access is provided for the future occupants,” she said.

“Given the town centre location and the nature of the accommodation, it is anticipated that the proposal will appeal to individuals for whom the access arrangements are not prohibitive.”

Ms Lloyd also said that, while officers acknowledge that additional residential accommodation may result in an increased demand for roadside parking, it is considered the modest increase of six occupants would not result in an unacceptable or detrimental impact on the amenity of the area.