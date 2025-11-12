A historic Grade II listed pub in Kington is set to go to auction on Thursday, November 20

The Lion, located on Bridge Street, will go under the hammer with a guide price of £240,000.

The auction will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 2.30pm at the pub itself.

The property, which is reputed to date from 1603, features a two-section bar and restaurant, a catering kitchen, and two separate residential flats.

An enclosed outside trading area is also part of the property.

The premises, which has operated as a pub, restaurant, and café over the years, is well-known in the area and has more recently been operating as a café and community hub under a commercial lease.

The Lion is situated in Kington, close to the Powys border, which attracts many walkers throughout the year due to its location on the Offa's Dyke Path.

The town also provides good road access to Leominster, Hereford, Brecon, and Rhayader.

The property, predominantly of stone construction with a slate roof, offers accommodation over three storeys, with additional cellarage.

The ground floor is a well-planned trading area, while the two separate flats above allow for individual occupancy.

The sale of the property will include trade fixtures and fittings owned by the seller and in situ on completion.

The auction will be conducted by Sidney Phillips Limited, and viewing is strictly by appointment only.