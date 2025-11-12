Donnington McDonald’s could soon be offering rapid EV charging
A 24 hour restaurant in Telford could soon be offering customers the chance to ‘recharge their batteries while recharging their EVs’.
Plans for two rapid electric vehicle charging stations have been lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council for the car park of the McDonald’s in School Road, Donnington.
Full details of the proposal are yet to be revealed as the Instavolt Ltd plan for the 24 hour Maccies is being validated by planners.
The Hampshire-based EV charging company has partnered with popular retail and hospitality services, including McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Bannatyne Health Club.
Its website says: “This means you can recharge your own batteries while charging your EV.”
A public consultation will be opened if and when the validation is completed.