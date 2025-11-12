Donnington McDonald’s could soon be offering rapid EV charging

Plans for two rapid electric vehicle charging stations have been lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council for the car park of the McDonald’s in School Road, Donnington.

The car park of the McDonald's in School Road, Donnington. Picture: Google Maps

Full details of the proposal are yet to be revealed as the Instavolt Ltd plan for the 24 hour Maccies is being validated by planners.

The Hampshire-based EV charging company has partnered with popular retail and hospitality services, including McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Bannatyne Health Club.

Its website says: “This means you can recharge your own batteries while charging your EV.”

A public consultation will be opened if and when the validation is completed.