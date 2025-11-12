265 homes could be coming to Whitchurch - find out the details here

An application has been submitted for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion for the proposed development on land east of the A41.

The aim of an EIA is to ensure the local authority is fully aware of the likely significant environmental effects of a proposed scheme prior to granting planning permission.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion has been submitted for a proposed development of around 265 homes on land east of the A41 in Whitchurch. Picture: Google

No documents are on Shropshire Council’s planning portal at this stage, or stating who has submitted the application. However, it is understood that the location is near the Whitchurch bypass/Wrexham Road roundabout.

Councillor Andy Hall, who serves on both Shropshire Council and Whitchurch Town Council, believes the town is “under siege” from developers, who he says have “little regard for the views of the local community, the town’s ecology or biodiversity, or historic hinterland”.

“Therefore, we still have many more battles to fight to protect our beautiful town,” he said.

In July, Castle Green Homes submitted a a proposal for 190 homes on land at Chester Road. A total of 19 affordable houses are included in the scheme, which also has a new vehicular and pedestrian access, public open space including equipped play, landscaping, foul and surface water drainage infrastructure and associated ancillary works.

With the consultation now being concluded, a total of 43 objections have been lodged, with only one in support.

However, an outline application for 42 homes on land off Terrick Road has been refused by Shropshire Council.

T&T Jones’ proposal was close to Fairways Drive, a cul-de-sac where houses have recently been built. Council officers said it lay outside the defined development biundary of Whitchurch, and is considered to result in an unacceptable adverse impact on the character and appearance of the landscape.

They added that the application also failed to demonstrate it had adequately considered the presence of all known protected species on and adjacent to the site which may be affected, the access junction arrangements was of a “substandard nature”, and the Heritage Statement failed to fully assess the impact of the proposal on heritage assets and archaeology.

Cllr Hall said he supported over 80 residents to object what he said was an “ill-thught out, speculative application.

“This outcome demonstrate positive community working in the north ward,” he said.