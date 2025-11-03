Shropshire affordable homes development up for national award

The Orchard in Chirbury, which opened in September, is a finalist in the Inside Housing Development Awards in the 'best affordable housing development up to £5 million' category.

The development of 13 homes was led by Shropshire Rural Housing Association, in partnership with landowners Powis Estates and contractors SJ Roberts Construction, with grant funding from Homes England and Shropshire Council.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said the award nomination was a fitting tribute to the success of the project, with the first tenants moving in virtually as the shortlist was announced.

From left: John Green of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, Councillor Heather Kidd, Jonathan Clive of Powis Estates, Celia Bahrami and Sam Hine of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, and Matthew Roberts of SJ Roberts Construction

“It’s been a long road to get here - taking the best part of six years to bring these new homes to fruition - but the hard work has certainly been worth it,” he said.

“It was wonderful to welcome our tenants as they moved into their new homes during September, and then to hear that the project had been shortlisted for this award is great news.

“Central to the success of this scheme has been the positive partnership between the stakeholders - the land owners, local authorities, contractors and ourselves as the registered provider.

“Delivering affordable homes in rural areas is critical - not only to meet need, but to sustain the social and economic fabric of village life.

“In Chirbury, this development addresses a pressing issue: those working locally - often in agriculture, education, and care - are priced out of both ownership and market rents, which leads to dwindling communities, closed schools and disappearing shops.”

Matthew Roberts, construction director at SJ Roberts Construction, added: “Building affordable housing in rural communities is something we always take great pride in.

“As a local business, being part of a development like this - right on our doorstep - makes it even more special.

“These aren’t just new houses; they’re homes for local people, and we’re proud to help provide much-needed housing that supports and strengthens our community.

“To have this work recognised in such prestigious awards is something we’re all delighted about.”

The Inside Housing Development Awards celebrate the UK’s outstanding residential developments over the past year, highlighting the schemes delivering quality, sustainable housing and transforming communities.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on November 25.