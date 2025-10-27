22 extra homes available for rent through Powys County Council in the last year

Powys County Council has added 22 extra homes to its council housing stock in the last year.

It bought four new builds off a private developer in Ystradgynlais at Parc Brynygroes and 18 older properties.

The 18 had all previously been council houses, before they were bought by their tenants through the right-to-buy scheme. They are in Newtown, Ystradgynlais, Llandrindod Wells, Knighton and Llanspyddid.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys said: “Buying ‘off-the-shelf’ properties is a great way of expanding our council housing stock quickly, to help meet the demand for affordable homes, and in the future, we will be adding to it further with more developments of our own.

"Everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable place to live, and we will be delivering that for residents through our 'At Home in Powys - Housing Business Plan'.”

The At Home in Powys – Housing Business Plan is a five-year programme to increase the number of high-quality homes available for social rent across the county. It includes an aim to build more than 430 new council homes by 2029-30 as part of an investment package worth over £151m.

Applying for social housing is done through the Homes in Powys website: https://www.homesinpowys.org.uk/#

The common housing register is for Powys County Council homes and those offered by eight different housing associations. More information is available on the council’s website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/applyforhousing